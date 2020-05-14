Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon has said that PFA aimed to ensure food safety and quality in collaboration with manufacturers, food business operators, consumers, government departments and other stakeholders.

According to the LCCI spokesperson, he expressed these views during a meeting with the representatives of Lahore Super Market Association (LSMA), here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad were also present in the meeting. The DG said that to get registered with the authority was compulsory for all manufacturers.

He mentioned that move of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) were aimed at curbing adulteration and consequent diseases.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh suggested that the PFA should launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with the business community for the implementation of code of conduct and legal requirements.

Representatives of Lahore Super Market Association also suggested that in case of any complaint, the PFA should warn and give opportunity to rectify the issues regarding stores’ operations.

They said that the association was ready to cooperate with the authority, adding that the association would request all concerned suppliers to get them registered with the PFA.