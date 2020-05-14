Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, has appointed Dr. Shahbaz Gill as his Special Assistant on Political Communications, says a notification. The notification issued said that "the Prime Minister in terms of rules 4(6) of the Rules Of Business, 1973 read with serial No. 1 A of Schdule V- A of the said Rules has been pleased to appoint Dr. Shahbaz Gill as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications, with immediate effect". Dr. Gill was called in the federal without any official designation after he resigned from Punjab. Officials also said that Dr. Shahbaz Gill was at odd terms with previous SAPM on information Dr. Fidous Ashiq Awan and she had criticized his role on number of occasions without naming him.