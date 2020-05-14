ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked the parliamentarians to keep in constant touch with people in order to resolve their problems on immediate basis. Talking to a group of parliamentarians of national and provincial assemblies during separate meetings in Islamabad, he assured that government will provide all possible resources in this regard. According to a statement issued by PM Office media wing, the meetings discussed prevalent situation of coronavirus in the country and public welfare and development issues. The parliamentarians lauded the vision of PM on introducing a balanced strategy of lockdown.
May 14, 2020
