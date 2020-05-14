Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednes­day asked the parliamen­tarians to keep in constant touch with people in or­der to resolve their prob­lems on immediate basis. Talking to a group of par­liamentarians of national and provincial assemblies during separate meetings in Islamabad, he assured that government will pro­vide all possible resources in this regard. According to a statement issued by PM Office media wing, the meetings discussed prev­alent situation of corona­virus in the country and public welfare and devel­opment issues. The par­liamentarians lauded the vision of PM on introduc­ing a balanced strategy of lockdown.