ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb has refuted the allegations leveled by Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, saying that he should give proof of the transactions by Shehbaz.

The PML-N spokesperson challenged Shahzad Akbar to prove the same in the court instead of holding press conference. She said, why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not file a reference through the bundle being waved around by Shahzad Akbar. She said that the entire business of the Sharif family was as per law of the country and demanded that Shahzad Akbar should tell the nation whether corruption was done in the companies owned by Sharif family.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif enabled generation of 5,500 megawatts of electricity and added that Rs500 billion had been looted through the theft of flour and sugar. Imran Khan looted money through his front-men, she added. Shehbaz Sharif would quit politics if corruption of a single penny was proved against him, she assured. The PML-N had only served the nation, she claimed.