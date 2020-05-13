Share:

Rawalpindi-Police, during a special drive against anti-social elements, have arrested drug peddlers, proclaimed offender and kite dealers from different parts of city, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The drive was launched against the criminals and anti-social elements on special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, he said.

According to him, a team of Banni police have raided a drug den and held three smugglers and recovered 3550 grams of Charas. Cases have been registered against the drug peddlers who were identified as Muhammad Shehzad, AkramKiani and SaqibKiani. He said SDPO/DSP Waris Khan CirlceChaudhry Assar Ali along with Station House Officer (SHO) PS Banni SI Shafqat led the operation against the drug peddler.

Meanwhile, a team of PS Naseerabad arrested a proclaimed offender-cum-dacoit involved in murdering his accomplice during a dacoity bid. The accused has been identified as Said Ullah against whom a case was also registered, he said.

He added the accused was also wanted by New Town, Ganjmandi and Pirwadhai police in cases of dacoity, possessing illegal arms and drug peddling.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Naseerabad Inspector Nadim Abbas and his team.

On the other hand, officials of PS Cantt, led by SHO SI Raja AizazAzim, have nabbed a kite dealer and seized 5000 kites and 50 chemical coated twines from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Irfan against whom a case was registered. According to SHO Raja AizazAzim, the kite dealer revealed he smuggled kites and twines from Peshawar to sale out in Rawalpindi.

He said police following orders of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali have been continuing crackdown against kite dealers.