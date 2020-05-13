Share:

ISLAMABAD-Dogs become less obedient to commands from their care during adolescence just like teenage kids, according to British researchers. In experiments, dogs were more likely to ignore commands given by their caregiver and were harder to train at the age of eight months, during puberty. Despite being less mature, prepubescent dogs around the age of five months were more obedient to their owner than the older dogs. The research team, which claims to be the first to find evidence of adolescent behavior in dogs, reassures owners of pubescent dogs that they are going through a passing phase. Pubescent dogs are often put up for adoption due to their lack of obedience, but if owners can keep showing love and patience their pet will bounce back – much like difficult teenagers who go on to become well-rounded adults.