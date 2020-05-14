Share:

LAHORE - Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that various companies have wasted billions of rupees of the Punjab Government in the past.

He added that the government exchequer should not be used indiscriminately in any department and should be spent meticulously. Aleem further said that like others, Punjab is also facing a number of financial challenges but we will do our best to provide maximum relief to the common man in the next budget.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan was presiding over a high-level meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Development of the Punjab Cabinet at the Chief Minister’s House, here on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers for Law, Finance and Industries Raja Mohammad Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Mian Aslam Iqbal and Advisor Dr Salman Shah was also present in this meeting. Aleem said that the priorities of the Punjab Govt for the next budget should be clearly defined for which instead of waiting for the “Mun o Salwa” we have to increase our own resources.

He directed all the departments to finalize their recommendations for the financial year 2020-21 and prepare solid proposals for spending on developmental projects by saving unnecessary public sector funds.

He said that the problems of corona faced by the province will also reflect and have an impact on next year’s budget and annual development programme. Aleem said that and we have to try to benefit the people through maximum development works in the next financial year and for this purpose concerned departments should work in coordination with each other.