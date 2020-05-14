Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, has said that parents, teachers and other stakeholders of the society must work together to curb the growing drug use among the young generation and raise awareness on it.

While visiting a government hospital in Memon Goth in Malir, he said that there was also an urgent need of a large-scale campaign to create awareness on the issue. Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said, on the occasion, that it was decided to rehabilitate the closed building for drug and psychiatric patients in the hospital and to provide all treatment facilities to the patients.

The Provincial Minister assured the hospital management that all resources would be utilized to solve their problems.

He said that the number of psychiatric patients was also increasing due to the drug use and other social problems. These patients would be provided better treatment facilities. He further said that the government of Sindh was committed to providing better care health facilities to the people of the province.

He further said that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, more attention was needed to be paid on health sector and in order to prevent the spread of the disease, social distancing was needed to be maintained.