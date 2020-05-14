Share:

The government has signed a contract of four hundred and forty two billion rupees with a Chinese company and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

The contract covers construction of a diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 megawatt Tangir hydropower project.

The eight million acre feet reservoir with 272 meter height will be the tallest roller compact concrete dam in the world.

The dam will have 6.4 MAF usable water storage capacity and it will help alleviate acute irrigation shortage caused by siltation of existing reservoirs.

The completion of project would increase country's storage capacity from 30 to 48 days and will add 4500 megawatt of additional electricity to the national grid.