MIRPURKHAS - Dozens of employees of Reverse Osmosis Plants of the district held demonstration here on Wednesday in the premises of Public Health Engineering Department office Mirpurkhas to protest against non-payment of their 14 months due salaries.

They raised the slogans against the concerned authorities while urging the government to ensure payment of their due 14 months salaries without any delay as they were facing acute financial crisis and had buried in debt to run their house expenses. They demanded the concerned authorities to take immediate notice of their grievances and pay their due salaries to ensure ending of their financial crisis.