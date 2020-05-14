Share:

Resuming the discussion on COVID-19 in the Senate today, Senator Aurangzeb said the government should provide Personal Protection Equipment and other facilities to health workers, who are the frontline soldiers in fight against the contagion. He said also demanded of the government for early repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in various countries.

Mian Ateeq said problems of common Pakistanis should be resolved under a collective vision. He said in the time of digital world, students and other people were doing their academic and business work through internet in the wake of COVID-19. He urged the government to withdraw duty on import of laptops and other digital goods so that students and business people can continue their activities, while maintaining social distance.

Mushahidullah Khan said the government should have created a national consensus on fighting this pandemic. He said, unfortunately, the government rejected offers of cooperation from opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the government created Tiger Force instead of seeking cooperation from the opposition as a joint strategy.

The session is being held under strict adherence of health guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of the members and the Assembly staff.

The House also offered fateha for the departed souls of those, who lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. Senator Siraj-ul-Haq led the fateha.