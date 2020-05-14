Share:

KARACHI - The Governor of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 and it shall come into force at once. In the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, hereinafter referred to as the said Act, in section 3, in sub-section (3), after the words “Deputy Commissioner”, the words “or Assistant Commissioner or any other Officer” shall be inserted, said a news release.

In the said Act, for section 4, the following shall be substituted.

4. Penalty: Whoever contravenes or disobeys the order passed by the Government or the officers empowered or the regulations made under this Act, without prejudice to any punishment to which he may be liable under any other law for the time being in force, shall be punishable with on spot fine upto rupees one million or attachment of movable, immovable, perishable property or both. Provided that the order of imposing the penalty shall be in writing containing reasons for the issuance of the order thereof. The fine prescribed under sub-section (1) shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue under the Sindh Land Revenue Act, 1967 (Act No.XVII of 1967).

Whereas the Provincial Assembly is not in session and the Governor is satisfied that circumstances exists which render it necessary to take immediate action.

In this regard the Law Department Government of Sindh has notified the above said ordinance here.