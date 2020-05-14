Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, on Wednesday, said that solid evidences were available to corroborate charges against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in multiple cases.

Addressing a press conference at Press Information Department, the SAPM said that Shehbaz Sharif had established dozens of front companies on his employees’ names for money laundering. He said that the documentary evidences of all those unlawful transactions had been collected and it would not be easy for Shehbaz to escape the law.

He said that from 2008 to 2018, mind-blowing increase in assets of Shehbaz and his sons was detected. He said that source of their income were Telegraphic Transfers sent to them by employees of their companies. He said that the money was sent abroad through Hundi and then sent back via TTs.

The SAPM said through a paper firm GNC, transactions worth billions of rupees wereconducted by two front men. He said that Shebaz had taken the plea that his sons were grownups and he was not responsible for their actions. However, he appointed Nisar Gill and Ali Ahmed in Chief Minister office as Director on Political Affairs and Director Policy.

He said that one company Nisar Trading Company was registered in the name of Sharif Feed Mills employee Rashid Karamat and Rs 425 million transaction was made in this firm’s account. He said Rs 450 million were deposited in the account of a company Khan Traders, registered in the name of an employee of Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Akbar said Rs 5 billion were deposited in the account of Maqsood and Co, a firm in the name of Malik Maqsood, who worked at the Sharif-owned Chiniot Energy Office as a peon. Similarly, Rs 350 million were deposited in the account of Azhar Abbas, Rs 480 million in the account of Muhmmad Anwar, Rs 560 million in account of Ghulam Shabbir and Rs 210 million in the account of Tanveerul Haq, all these persons were employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills. Overall Rs 17.4 billion were deposited in paper firms and benami accounts of the employees of Shabaz Sharif's companies who earned monthly salaries were ranging from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 70,000.