KOHAT - A youth who was shot injured on Tuesday night lost his battle for life in a hospital at Peshawar on Wednesday morning, police said.
The youth named Mohadis resident of Mohallah Mian Badshah Kohat was injured in a firing incident during night and was rushed to a hospital in Peshawar, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have registered a case against one accused.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested two accused involved in murder of one Taj ud Din in Meer Ahmedkhel Kohat within a few hours after the murder. The accused named Noman and Sohail were handed over to investigation team in Riaz Shaheed police station of Kohat after registration of a case.