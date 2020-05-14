Share:

KOHAT - A youth who was shot in­jured on Tuesday night lost his battle for life in a hospital at Peshawar on Wednesday morning, po­lice said.

The youth named Mo­hadis resident of Mohal­lah Mian Badshah Kohat was injured in a firing in­cident during night and was rushed to a hospi­tal in Peshawar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against one accused.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two ac­cused involved in mur­der of one Taj ud Din in Meer Ahmedkhel Kohat within a few hours after the murder. The accused named Noman and So­hail were handed over to investigation team in Riaz Shaheed police sta­tion of Kohat after regis­tration of a case.