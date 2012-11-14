

PESHAWAR - The three-day international conference on latest archaeological investigations in Pakistan got underway at University of Peshawar on Tuesday. The moot is being jointly organized by the Institute of Archaeology and Social Anthropology UoP in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Archeology Department at Peshawar varsity. Around 100 delegates from across Pakistan, Malaysia and Central Asia are participating in the event.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Dr. Hasrul Sani Mujtabar was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony. Addressing the audience, he said that Pakistan is endowed with rich archaeological and cultural heritage, which, if explored and utilized to its optimum potential, can change the fortune this country.

He said, “I have numerous meetings with the people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in which my sole interest was to invest in the education sector of Pakistan. This is because education is more important to us than trade for development of a country,” he said.

Quoting his country’s example, he opined, “we have brought enormous reforms in the education sector of our country and the instant results are in front of you.”

Director Archeology and Museum Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof. Dr. Shah Nazar Khan said that the Ministry of Tourism is expediting work on the concept of composite tourism.

He added that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment preservation and promotion of cultural heritage has devolved to provinces, which call for more responsibilities by the provincial government.

“Presently we have identified excavation in 91 archeological sites in KP. The government is also working hard for promoting adventure and religious tourism,” he informed.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that unfortunately they have not unfolded the richness of this sector.

He added that Asia is the future of the world`s development and they need to harness our untapped resources for prosperity.

Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that University of Peshawar is offering full cooperation to the students of Malaysia in order to enrolled maximum number of them in our departments and hoped to continue with collaborations and students exchange programmes with Malaysian Universities in future.

On the occasion, lifetime achievement awards were given to late Prof. Dr. Farzand Ali Durrani, Prof. Fidaullah Sehrai, Prof. Dr. Taj Ali, Prof. Hamid Ali and others. Special tributes were paid to the father of Archaeology in Pakistan Prof. Dr. Ahmed Hassan Dani at the inaugural session.