LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers Punjab will not perform duties during Muharram ‘Ashur’ since Rangers were already providing protection to the sensitive jails of the province.

Informed Rangers sources said that Punjab government had sent requisition for the deployment of Rangers to maintain law and order during Ashur but Rangers authorities have expressed their inability in this regards.

It is worth mentioning here that Rangers are deputed every year during Muharram to maintain peace and order. This year local police will perform duties while Pakistan Army will be at standby position. Army would be called by the provincial government where necessary.