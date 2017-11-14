AROME - Italian police announced Monday the arrest of 13 suspected counterfeiters and the seizure of more than 900,000 high-quality fake banknotes with a value of more than 28 million euros. “During the investigation three underground printworks, including one in Romania, were discovered equipped with the machines and instruments needed to manufacture counterfeit notes,” police said in a statement. “More than 28 million euros ($33 million) in counterfeit notes were seized - 939,775 notes of 10, 20 and 50 euros - and 13 people were caught in the act and arrested.”