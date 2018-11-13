Share:

Rawalpindi-A 14-year old boy went missing mysteriously from the limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, informed official sources on Tuesday. Police mentioned the occurrence of the incident in Police Station Record Management System and have begun investigation, official sources said.

According to sources, a citizen appeared before PS Sadiqabad officials and lodged a complaint stating that his son Hussnain Abbas left the house to offer Juma prayer on 9/11/2018 but did not return home located at Street Number 11, Shakrial.

The family could not ascertain his whereabouts despite conducting a search in the area, he added.

He asked police to register a case and to search for his missing son. Police registered the complaint and have begun investigation.

On the other hand, Saddar Bairooni police, during a crackdown, arrested a proclaimed offender, 2 court absconders, 4 targeted offenders and a drug peddler. Police also recovered illegal arms and narcotics from their possession. Cases were registered against the awccused while further investigation is underway.