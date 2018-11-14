Share:

QUETTA - Levies force have found body of Sindh-Balochistan Rice Mills Owner Association’s provincial Vice President Haji Muhammad Nawaz Mengal from Khada Kocha area of Mastung.

Levies sources said on Tuesday that on receiving information about presence of body, a team reached the site and took the body into custody which was dumped at open area of Khada-Kocha by unidentified culprits.

Later, the body was shifted to nearby hospital where it was identified as Haji Muhammad Nawaz Mengal, the provincial Vice President of Sindh Balochistan Rice Mills Owner Association.

Haji Muhammad Nawaz Mengal was abducted six days back from Dera Murad Jamali by unknown men at gun-point when he was on way home in his personal vehicle.

Levies force cordoned off the area and started investigation.

After the incident, relatives of the victim, labourers and Mills Owners Association’s personnel protested and blocked the National Highway between Sindh and Balochistan against the killing of Haji Muhammad Nawaz Mengal.

They torched tyres on National Highway during protest while main bazaar of the area was also closed.

The protesters demanded the provincial government to take all possible measures to arrest the culprits for bringing them to justice at the earliest.

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Haji Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri strongly condemned the killing of trader Haji Muhammad Nawaz Mengal.

He said that action would be taken against those who involved in the heinous crime to ensure supremacy of law, said Press release issued here.

“Provincial government will take measures to ensure protection of public across province”, he added.

Meanwhile, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan National Party leader, Mir Abdul Rauf Mengal while addressing a Press conference in Nasirabad also strongly condemned the killing of Haji Muhammad Nawaz after abduction.

He urged the provincial government to immediately arrest killers of Haji Muhammad Nawaz Mengal to provide justice to his relatives.