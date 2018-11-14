Share:

ISLAMABAD - Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik anticipating conclusion of trial period allowed by Supreme Court to hear references against former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif decided to consult the apex court for extension of the deadline.

The hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship references resumed on Tuesday in Accountability Court and Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik said statement of Nawaz Sharif will be recorded today (Wednesday).

He said that the accountability court will update the apex court about developments in the under-trial corruption references.

Sharif was present during the hearing. Judge Arshad Malik enquired of defence counsel Khawaja Harris about recording statement of Nawaz Sharif, on which Khawaja Harris contended that questions likely to be asked are very complicated, so it will be convenient for them to record the statement on Wednesday. The judge allowed the plea.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik also remarked that he wished to pin some additional evidences along with the letter submitted to the apex court to seek extension in stipulated time for the references against Nawaz Sharif.

The deadline to conclude hearings on references against Sharif ends on November 16.

During the hearing, NAB Investigative Officer Muhammad Kamran informed the Accountability Court in Flagship reference that he was assisted by Nazir Junejo as case officer while Muhammad Irfan assisted him as legal consultant. The investigation officer informed the court that he did not send call up notice to Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in abroad because he did not have their foreign residential address. He said that he got the information through JIT report that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were non-residential citizens of Pakistan. He said that he prepared their call-up notices and sent the same on their Jati Umrah address. He admitted that the accused could not be approached for personally handing them over the summons.