ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi directed governors of all the provinces to set up a fund for payment of less than 100 thousand fine of those prisoners who have served their sentences, but are languishing in jails due to non-payment of the fines.

Addressing the Governor’s Conference here on Tuesday, he asked them to collect necessary data of such prisoners in order to initiate and complete the process effectively.

The President urged the governors to take leadership role in their respective provinces to resolve issues of water, population, health and primary, secondary and higher education.

The President directed the governors to take the onus of providing clean drinking water in all prisons. The President said that the governors must take up ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ mission in their provinces in coordination with relevant departments.

The Governor KP proposed that cultivation of olive could be useful in protecting environment.

The President also asked the governors to keep in close contacts with chief justices of their respective high courts in order to help judiciary in provision of expeditious justice to the needy.

He urged the governors to identify at least one university in their province for affiliation with Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The President directed the governors to provide land for establishing campuses of National Defence University in all provinces.

The Governor KP informed the conference that 95% of the process of merger of FATA had already been completed and the work on remaining 5% was expeditiously being completed.

The Governor Gilgit-Baltistan requested the President for support in establishing a Women University to which the President assured his full support.

The President also directed the governors to ensure that the offices of all provincial ombudsmen work more effectively in order to redress the grievances of the public.

The Governors’ Conference was held in Islamabad. Governors of all 4 provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan were present on the occasion.

