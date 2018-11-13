Share:

XIAMEN-Teachers and students of Xiamen University have recently discovered an ancient village site and a tomb in Pingtan, an island in southeast China’s Fujian Province.

An archaeological team from the history department of Xiamen University launched an excavation in Pingtan in September. They unearthed a tomb dating back around 1,500 years ago to the Southern Dynasty (420-589), where well-preserved burial objects and clear patterns on tomb bricks have been found.

Another village site dating back to more than 3,000 years to the Shang and Zhou dynasties (1600-256 BC) has been discovered in Shangpan Village, Pingyuan Town. A well and relics including stoneware and pottery shards, as well as sites of houses have been found there.

The archaeological team said that the new findings are very important, providing new materials for archaeology on islands in the country. They are also crucial materials to understand the local history, people’s immigration and culture.