Islamabad-ANF produced the challan of four foreigners including woman drugs smugglers before the special drugs court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to smuggling of narcotics. The hearing was held in the court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufti. The judge after listening to the parties fixed the next date of hearing as November 22, whereas accused would be indicted on the day. The court ordered for provision of copies of challan to accused and adjourned the hearing till November 22, for indictment. The accused include a woman named Kathie from Philippines and three others from Nigeria who were arrested from I-12 area Islamabad by the ANF.