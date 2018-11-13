Share:

LOS ANGELES:- A gown owned by Aretha Franklin fetched $10,000 at the Hard Rock Cafe’s ‘Icons & Idols: Rock-N-Roll’ by Julien’s Auctions in New York City. Over 30 items of clothing owned by the legendary Queen of Soul - who died from pancreatic cancer aged 76 in August - were sold by the auctioneers alongside possessions that belonged to the likes of Prince, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, The Beatles and Michael Jackson among others. It was Aretha’s pink silk two-piece Bill Blass-designed dress, which she wore at the Duets concert AIDS benefit in 1993, which attracted the big sum.

Alongside the outfit, the ‘Natural Woman’ hitmaker’s black chiffon romper, that was adorned with glittering sequins, and a ruffled knee-length red dress designed by Arnold Scassi - which was worn by the singer in 1991 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall - banked $7,500.