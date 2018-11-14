Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top military brass on Tuesday reiterated to provide its continued support to all state institutions to ensure writ of the state and rule of law for peace, stability and prosperity of the country.

This resolve was expressed at the Corps Commanders Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the forum had reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

He said that the conference reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.

He further said that progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border, including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens were also discussed on the occasion.

The Corps Commanders Conference is a significant development in the backdrop of overall internal and external security of the country.

On internal situation, the conference deliberated and reviewed at length the progress of ongoing operations, fencing along the Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border, including Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent citizens

The conference also deliberated at length the recent violent protests by some politico-religious parties over the Supreme Court verdict in the Aasia Bibi case and resolved to provide support to all other state institutions to ensure rule of law.

On the external front, the conference took a serious view of the Indian repression in the Indian occupied Kashmir to crush the peaceful political struggle of the Kashmiris for the just right of self determination.

The conference resolved to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The conference noted that frequent ceasefire violations of the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting innocent citizens was part of the Indian strategy to divert attention of the international community from the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against the Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir.

The conference considered that Indian repressive policy against Kashmiris is failing and its gross violation of human rights has been exposed to the world.

The conference also took cognisance of the developments in Afghanistan and reiterated Pakistan’s support to an Afghan-led Afghan peace process to seek a political solution to the decades old conflict.