Share:

ISLAMABAD - An anti terrorism court Tuesday granted post arrest bail to 18 alleged arsonists involved in protests of TLP which were earlier sent to jail for 14 days on judicial remand at the request of investigation officer.

The protesters were arrested for damaging public property for their personal gains, attack on police, during the sit-in and violent protests in Islamabad. ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand granted bail to 18 accused against the bail plea of 21 accused whereas bail plea of three accused was rejected by the court. The Shahzad Town police arrested such arsonists after registering cases under sections 109, 148/149, 147/188, 353/186 and 341/427 of Pakistan Penal Code and under section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).