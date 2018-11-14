Share:

LAHORE (PR) A trade delegation from Belgium, led by Pascale Delcomminette, CEO Wallonia Export-Investment Agency (AWEX), visited Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) to explore opportunities for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Belgium.

The delegation was representing promotion of foreign trade and foreign investments for Belgium in the foreign Fashion and Design market. The delegation held a meeting with Chairperson PFDC, Mrs Sehyr Saigol, Saad Ali, CEO of PFDC, Kamiar Rokni, spokesperson PFDC, and Azfar Hassan of Matrix Sourcing and Board member PFDC, along with a few curated Pakistani designers to explore various areas in the fashion market that offered good potential for business collaboration between the apparel sectors of Pakistan and Belgium.

The delegation were presented with the works of over 80 designers stocking at PFDC, followed by a presentation from Chapter 2 by Khaadi, The House of Kamiar Rokni, Lulusar of Matrix Sourcing, Jeem by Hamza Bukhari, Hussain Rehar, Republic by Omer Farooq, Saniya Maskatiya, Nida Azwer, Hira Ali, Saira Shakira, and Aura Jewels by MariyaSuhail.

The presentations put forward by designers showed that Pakistan has extreme potential to boost exports with its value added goods. There is synergy between craft, design, and production quality, as designers have added that element of design into time-honored craftsto upgrade them intounique and globally competitive value added products. These products have enabled our local designers to not only generate business in the local market but also to expand rapidly into foreign markets.