LAHORE (PR) Citi Foundation (Citi) in partnership with the British Asian Trust and the LUMS National Incubation Center (NIC) Lahore hosted a graduation ceremony for 61 young entrepreneurs from disadvantaged urban areas whose businesses were incubated as part of this pilot project. Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, was the chief guest for the evening.

In 2016, the British Asian Trust, NIC and the Citi Foundation launched the ‘Urban Youth Project’ under Citi’s ‘Pathways to Progress’ initiative, to prepare urban youth to thrive in today’s economy. The objective of the programme was to reduce youth unemployment and increase sustainable economic development through entrepreneurship and leadership training. As a result of the programme, over a 100 jobs were created, over 30 new businesses launched and 60 business plans developed.

The project was based on the firm belief that those who possess a skill should be supported to achieve their potential, regardless of their background. These capable beneficiaries were welcomed by NIC Lahore with an approach to ensure inclusivity. They were provided with an environment that was not intimidating to ensure maximized productivity in what could have otherwise been an unfamiliar setting.