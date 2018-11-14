Share:

GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, and other valuables in 22 different dacoity and theft incidents, according to police. In Garjakh police station limits, armed men snatched Rs27,000 and three cell phones from Fazeel; in Ladhewala, dacoits took away Rs32,000 and a cell phone from Mudassar; in Tatlewali, bandits looted Rs200,000, gold ornaments, and a cell phone from Khurram while in Ghakkar, armed men entered the house of Hasham and looted 26,000 Riyals, gold ornaments, and Rs40,000.

Similarly, in Wazirabad Saddr, Ikram was deprived of Rs43,000, a gold locket, and cell phones at gunpoint; in Cantt area, bandits snatched Rs13,000, a motorcycle, and a cell phone from Naveed; in Kotwali area, swindlers took away Rs27,000 and a cell phone from a woman; in Ghakkar Mandi, swindlers took away Rs50,000 and other valuables from the shop of Nazir; in Wahndo, dacoits looted Rs200,000, gold ornaments, and a cell phone from the house of Sajjad.

In Nowshera Virkan, Javed was deprived of Rs400,000 and two cell phones at gunpoint; in Wazirabad Saddr, bandits snatched Rs30,000 and a cell phone from Zulifqar; swindlers took away Rs20,000 and a cell phone from Rehmat Ali; in Cantt area, armed men looted Rs30,000 and two cell phones from Usman Butt. In theft incidents, unknown thieves swept the houses and shops of Sajjad, Kashif, Ameer Haider, Sheikh Aalam, Usman, and Asghar.

While a car of Rafiq, and a motorcycle owned by Naveed were stolen from different areas.