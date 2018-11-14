Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the government to explain its position in respect of Aasia Bibi’s presence in the country and PTI woman MNA’s proposal for recognition of Israel.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora, he said that if Aasia had already been sent abroad, it would mean that this was something preplanned and the Supreme Court proceedings were only a formality.

The JI chief said that in order to end the unrest and commotion among the masses on Aasia’s issue, the government should immediately file a review petition before the apex court and the full court of the Supreme Court should hear the matter.

He also demanded immediate revival of a special cell in the Religious Affairs Ministry on the Tahafuze Namoose Risalat.

He impressed upon the government to move a formal application before the International Court of Justice for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

The JI chief impressed upon the government to move a resolution before the UN from the platform of the OIC for declaring profanity of the messengers of God a cognizable crime.

He said that so far, no sensible action had come forth from the government on Aasia’s issue. He said the issue was not dead.

He said that the intolerance among the masses was the result of the government policies and decisions. He said that the parties and the elements which had never respected Supreme Court decisions were also criticizing the public reaction on Aasia issue.

He said that in the past, the Supreme Court as also the PTV were attacked and railway track was removed causing los of billions.

The JI chief said the government was not informing the media if Aasia Masih was within the country or she had been sent abroad.

He said an undeclared censorship had been imposed on the media. The media was free to show vulgar and obscene programmes, cat-walks and fashion shows but it was not allowed to telecast the million march held regarding the protection of the Namoose Risalat.

Sirajul Haq said that a grand Hurmat e Rasool march would be held in the Punjab capital on Nov. 15 in which all religious parties would participate.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman participation in Thursday’s march was doubtful due to health issues. Maulana Fazl was earlier expected to attend and address the march.