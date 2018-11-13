Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law dropped charges against an accused involved in a case of criminal breach of trust after more than 150 lawyers appeared before the judge on his behalf here on Tuesday.

The Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Abdul Sattar Awan has ordered police to release the accused identified as Malik Naheem Asmat, who is said to be a lawyer associated with property and land business.

Police alleged lawyers of misbehaving in the court premises. Sadiqabad police arrested Malik Naheem Asmat during a raid at Jhelum Road on Monday after filing a case against him under section 406 of PPC on complaint of Muhammad Mobin Akram. The applicant accused Malik Naheem Asmat of swallowing his Rs 10 million in the name of property business.

According to details, a team of PS Sadiqabad, led by Sub Inspector (SI) Zafar Butt produced Malik Naheem Asmat before court of area magistrate to obtain his physical remand for further investigation.

However, more than 150 lawyers including President District Bar Association (DBA) Khurram Kiyani appeared before court on behalf of the accused.

Arguing before the judge, Khurram Kiyani Advocate said police have roped Malik Naheem Asmat, a lawyer and member of DBA, in a baseless and bogus case.

He added the complainant had already filed a suit of pre-rendition of accounts in a civil court whereas his client Malik Naheem Asmat had also filed a suit for declaration in a court.

Both suits have been pending so far and the police were not authorised legally to register a criminal case against his client, President DBA told the court.

The prosecution opposed the comments of defence saying Malik Naheem Asmat is a fraudster and had swallowed Rs 10 million of his clients. Therefore, the court should award police the remand of accused for investigation, he said.

After completion of arguments of both parties, Area Magistrate Abdul Sattar Awan dropped charges against Malik Naheem Asmat and ordered police to release him.

Talking to The Nation, a senior police officer expressed his dismay over decision of freeing an accused without any trial, that too on pressure of lawyers.

He said the defence argued before the court on stage of remand what actually was needed to be argued during trial.

He said the lawyers should not hold the court hostages to get decisions in their favour.

He alleged lawyers misbehaved with IO/SI Zafar Butt when he produced the accused before court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar should take notice of the incident, he said.

On the other hand, President DBA Khurram Kiyani, however, when contacted for his comments, said the court released his client because police implicated him in a fake case. He denied the charges of storming into court or misbehaving with the policemen.

He said Malik Naheem Asmat is a lawyer who was picked up by police from district courts premises.

He pledged to sue SHO PS Sadiqabad and SI/IO for implicating a lawyer in bogus case. On a question, DBA President denied 150 lawyers stormed into the court. “Well I don’t know whether Malik Naheem Asmat is a practicing lawyer or he has any chamber in district courts. What I know is that he is member of DBA,” replied Khuram Kiyani in response to another question.