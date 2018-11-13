Share:

ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the crime rate during the ongoing year has doubled since the previous year, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said this while chairing a meeting held at police line headquarters. DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (Operations) Abdul Qadir Qamar, AIG (Special Branch) Mujahid Akbar, All Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and Moharrars also participated in the meeting. He lamented that the police did not perform as per hopes of the people during the last few years. The IGP said that now police shall focus on crime prevention and detection. He said that an anti-corruption cell in ICT police has been established with immediate effect to eradicate corruption with zero tolerance.

He further stated that test/interview of SHOs and Moharrars shall be held in the first week of the December, wherein he directed that police officers enjoying good reputation shall be posted as Moharrars and SHOs. Aamir Zulfiqar particularly reiterated that immediate action shall be kicked off against land grabbers, narcotics dens, liquor dens, gambling dens and guest houses being used as prostitution. In this regard he emphasized all zonal SPs to enhance/improve their performance and also start scrutinizing case files on daily basis. All Moharrars should take their charge and furnish certificate.

The IGP directed all zonal SPs to kick start a campaign against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, progress shall be reviewed in the first week of December. DIG (Security), DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) shall disseminate their mobile numbers for receiving complaints of corruption, land grabbers and drug pushers directly.

“In order to handle law and order situation we shall have to prepare ourselves”. He said that investigation of all cases shall be improved; however, particular focus will be given to human right cases, rape, and gang rape as well. SP (City) shall start a community policing project as pilot project in the city area, while SP (Industrial Area) shall float a patrolling plan. Similarly, SP (Rural) and Saddar Zones shall also initiate likewise projects in their respected areas.

The IGP Islamabad further directed that SP of every unit/formation shall be visiting his officials as and when they meet any accident or get sick and a complete report shall be furnished to the IGP.

He also announced one day mandatory leave right from the rank of Constable to DSP. Lastly, he emphasized that promotions of officers/officials shall be carried out in the next week and he would focus on the welfare of police department in terms of provision of accommodation, increase in pay and most importantly, enhancement of Shaheed fund.