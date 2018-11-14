Share:

ISLAMABAD - Veteran parliamentarian and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf MNA Syed Fakhar Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the overall political situation and legislative business with him.

The meeting of Fakhar, who had also served as Speaker National Assembly, with the premier has acquired special significance as in recent past his name was floated by the party for the slot of Chairman Public Accounts Committee, the move strongly opposed by the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was clear on the point that the slot of Chairman Public Accounts Committee could not be given to incumbent Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, as from now onward the PAC would be taking up the audit objections and irregularities of the ministries and departments during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister, so it would be a clear case of clash of interests.

The government has deferred the appointment of Chairman PAC owing to the strong reaction and pressure from opposition parties against the decision to deny the position to Leader of Opposition as decided in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto in 2006.

PML-N has threatened not to become part of PAC and even other National Assembly Standing Committees if the Leader of Opposition is denied the slot of Chairman PAC.

The PTI government had even offered the slot to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had denied to accept it and now the PTI government would be contemplating to bring someone from the ruling party to hold the post.

Initially the name of Syed Fakhar Imam was floated for the slot keeping in view his background in Parliamentary matters and above all his impeccable character and respect among the Parliamentarians sitting on both sides of the aisle in the National Assembly.

Sources in the Parliament said that once again Syed Fakhar Imam emerged as the strong contender for the slot of Chairman PAC and PTI leadership would present his name to head the body at appropriate time.