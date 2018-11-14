Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening cultural cooperation with Iran.

While talking to the Iranian Ambassador, Mehdi Honardoost who called on him here, the Minister reiterated that cultural exchanges were not only vital for understanding each other’s values and traditions but also instrumental to promoting people-to-people contact. The Minister said that they were aware of the potential of Iranian film and cinema industry and would like Iranian artist and actors to visit Pakistan so that the artists could learn from each other’s expertise in the arena of film and entertainment.

He also asked Iranian Ambassador to send Iranian Ulema to address Rehmat-ul-lil-Almeen conference which was being held on November 20-21, here at Convention Centre. Mehdi Honardoost appreciating the Minister’s interest in reinforcing cultural relations said that Iran had a vibrant film industry and emphasised the need for joint productions in the field of drama.

The Iranian Ambassador also underscored the need to enhance formal collaboration between media entities of both the countries and proposed the meeting of IRIB and IRNA heads with their counter parts as well as Minister for information in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain directed the concerned authorities to send formal invitation to the heads of both the State-run Iranian Media organisations to visit Pakistan.