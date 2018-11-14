Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency to face charges of giving donations to Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, the charity wing of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), in a money-laundering case. The FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) had summoned Naseem, who is also a senator, for donating Rs2,68,750 to KKF, alleging that the money was later used in illegal activities.

Sources in the FIA revealed that Naseem was questioned for over an hour. He was accompanied by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and chief of MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“During the investigation, it transpired that you paid Rs2,68,750 from 2013 to 2015 to the KKF which was subsequently used for illegal activities. Prime Facie such huge donations create reasonable doubt amounting to facilitation/abetment of illegal acts committed by primary accused,” says the notification issued by Police Station CTW.

The FIA had registered a case against the KKF and MQM founder Altaf Hussain in 2017 on accusations of money laundering but the case was later transferred from Karachi to the FIA’s CTW in Islamabad.

The CTW on last Sunday through an advertisement in the newspapers published names of 726 persons, saying that an amount of Rs1 billion had been collected through these names but no one was accepting responsibility of these names. “FIA is conducting an investigation related to cases titled as above, against Khadimat-e-Khalaq Foundation regarding money laundering,” the ad said. Most of the names belonged to MQM, the FIA sources said.