Five men were killed and more than 25 others wounded critically when a mini-truck carrying milkmen overturned near Sundar Estate on early Tuesday. Rescue workers said four of the victims died on the spot while the fifth expired at a hospital later. “More than 25 men were shifted to nearby hospitals with multiple injuries. A few of them were in critical condition,” a rescue official said. An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of over-speeding. More than 30 milkmen riding on a mini truck were coming to supply milk in Lahore when the truck overturned the Sundar Estate on Tuesday morning. As a result, five milkmen died on the spot. They were identified by police as Shorab Khan, 36, Hameed, 62, Siddique, 48, Abid 20, and Ibrahim, 60. An official said several ambulances were sent to the site to shift the victims to different public hospitals. Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition. Rescue workers used heavy machinery to remove the truck that overturned and fell into nearby fields. The police were also investigating the incident.