HAFIZABAD-A girl was allegedly abducted while a man and woman died in two accidents occurred in different areas here.

According to police, the girl identified as Parveen Bibi, daughter of Ahmad Ali, resident of Dhappar Kalan village, was the way to meet her aunt. All of sudden five armed accused including Shahid Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Parveen and two others bundled her into a vehicle and drove off to an unknown location.

The police have registered a case against the accused but failed to recover the girl and arrest any of the accused.

In another incident, Taji Bibi, wife of Mushtaq Ahmad of Kolo Tarar along with her son was on the way to the city on a bike. Near Dhingranwali village, a speeding vehicle hit the bike as a result Taj Bibi died on the spot while her son got injured. The police have shifted the dead body and the injured to hospital and registered a case against the driver who fled the scene.

Similarly, an elderly vegetable vendor Muhammad Latif was on way to Jalalpur Bhattian on a bike when another bike coming from the opposite direction hit his bike. As a result Latif died on the spot.