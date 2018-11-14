Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Tuesday asked the government to restructure FPCCI and introduce meaningful reforms in the organization so that it can play an effective role in a policymaking. The FPCCI being an apex trade body of the country should be forwarding recommendations to the government on every sector of the economy but it has been acting like a district chamber of commerce since long which is unfortunate, said Dr Shahid Rasheed Butt, ICST. The FPCCI has restricted itself to press releases, seminars and meetings with the government officials which is not acceptable at all, he added. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the FPCCI has regrettably distanced itself from the national duty of projecting Pakistan’s potential at international trade, investment, and economic events. “All over the world the responsibility of economic diplomacy and development has largely been shifted from governments to private sector institutions,” he added.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the apex trade bodies are used promote economic diplomacy and it has become a global trend to utilize the strength and capacity of such private sector representative bodies but FPCCI has failed to raise its voice and advocate its economic policies at the international platforms.

He believed that FPCCI can learn a lot from FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) which has played a significant role in the success of the Indian economy.

The FICCI participates in Indian foreign policy through its significant intellectual contribution and its international relations department which has published more than 100 reports and surveys during 2015 and 2016.