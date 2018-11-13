Share:

OKARA-The instructions of Punjab government regarding steps for elimination of smog are being abided by in letter and spirit.

This was stated by Regional Transport Authority secretary Rana Mohsin Ghulam Sabir during a media talk here the other day.

He said that smoke emitting vehicles were being challaned, and the vehicles having no fitness certificate were also being barred from plying the roads. He added that a crackdown had been initiated in three tehsils of the district against the smoke emitting vehicles in collaboration with Environment Protection and Traffic Police Departments. “A total of 2,200 vehicles have been challaned while fitness certificates of seven vehicles were cancelled,” he said, adding that 185 vehicles were impounded. He stated that the drivers, found guilty of traffic law violations, were imposed a collective fine of Rs900,000.

“Besides, a tree plantation campaign is also underway and saplings are being planted across the district.”