ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said government plans to digitalise the postal services for providing modern and fastest facilities to the consumers.

He inaugurated the Electronic Money Order and Same Day Delivery Services on Tuesday at General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

Talking to media, he said Pakistan Post is going towards e-commerce, rebranding, mobile money order and enhanced logistic facilities via network of 13,000 post offices across the country.

He said Pakistan Post has a market of 80 billion rupees and it can tap its share with enhanced services and attractive packages. This will help the department to not only overcome its current losses of 10 billion rupees, but also make it an earning institution.

Murad Saeed urged media and general public to support the government in revamping the Pakistan Post.

Earlier, he launched Electronic Money Order service for speedy transfer of money up to 50,000 rupees.

Initially, this service is being started at 93 General Post Offices across Pakistan and it will be extended to other post offices later on.

Murad Saeed also launched same day delivery service of Pakistan Post in 25 major cities of the country.