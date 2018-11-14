Share:

ISLAMABAD - While social media remained abuzz with pictures of dead body of the abducted KP police officer, Tahir Khan Dawar, on Tuesday, the government authorities said that reports of the senior cop’s murder still remain unverified.

Pictures of a body reportedly recovered from Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province which went viral on social media emerged days after the serving KP SP went missing from his Islamabad residence on October 27. The speculation over the fate of the missing officer mounted on Tuesday when some pictures of a dead body found in Nangarhar, purportedly that of Dawar, started circulating on social media platforms.

However, there is no official confirmation of Dawar’s death with State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi refraining from commenting on the issue. He said, “It is a matter of national security and someone’s life and cannot be discussed on an open forum.”

In a press conference here in Islamabad, he further stressed that the government is presently putting serious efforts in recuperating missing individuals adding that a cyber-war has been imposed on them.

He further asserted that “photo-shopped [images] and fake news are being spread nowadays.”

It is to be mentioned here that a dead body with torture symptoms could be seen on social media along with a warning letter written by some Walayat Khurasan. Dawar, if he really is, can be seen lying dead on a charpoy with the letter put on his chest.

On the other hand, Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud revealed that talks with the Afghan government are going on through related departments adding that the news cannot be verified at this point and an official statement will be issued upon confirmation.

SP Tahir had gone missing from Islamabad after he left his house for evening walk in Ramna neighborhood of the federal capital. A case was lodged whereas investigation team was constituted on October 28. The investigation team started operation for recovery of Dawar and conducted raids in Punjab, Islamabad including other parts of the country. The hunt for Dawar was also carried out in North Waziristan. Officials had also conducted talks with a Jirga, according to the sources. They said Dawar during his official course of stay in Bannu had received several threats to life from miscreants.