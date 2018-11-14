Share:

ISLAMABAD - Internal rift between MQM-P might further widen as both the stalwarts, Farooq Sattar of ‘PIB Colony group’ and Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui of ‘Bahadurabad group’, are set to lock horns at legal forums.

The Khalid Maqbool group is planning to file defamation suit against Dr Farooq Sattar and some of his supporters after expelling him from party on different charges.

In reaction to the expected suit, Farooq Sattar group might drag the matter to accountability forums, background discussions and interactions with different factions left this impression.

The differences between former convenor Dr Farooq Sattar and incumbent convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui intensified prior to the General Elections 2018 held on July 25 following which the MQM-P was split into the mentioned two groups.

Sattar lost NA-247 seat in the general elections 2018 to PTI as President Arif Alvi clinched the seat. Later, he was not awarded the party’s ticket to contest bye-elections. In reaction, he submitted his resignation from the membership of the party’s Rabita Committee. Siddiqui, after taking charge as the party’s supremo, warned Farooq Sattar number of times for allegedly violating the party’s rules and regulations.

On the other hand, Sattar has challenged all the warnings and even asked the party chief for conducting intra-party elections within a month.

Political and legal wizards viewed that the reaction from Farooq Sattar group in case of defamation suit could prove fatal for the party’s senior leadership. The matter could also land them in NAB and will not end up at the legal forums.

Some voices in the party have suggested avoiding further confrontation and preferring reconciliation.

The MQM-P Bahadurabad group has almost decided to file defamation suit against Dr Farooq Sattar and his supporters over corruption allegations.

“We are thinking to file defamation suit against Farooq Sattar because of the some charges,” MQM-P’s Aminul Haq said while talking to The Nation.

The MQM-P leader said that former convenor of the party (Farooq Sattar) was given many chances to avoid confrontation. “He (Frooq Sattar) is no more the party’s member then why he is demanding intra-party elections,” said the party’ spokesman.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given decision in favour of Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui, he said, mentioning that Siddiqui with his senior party members was convinced to hold the intra-party election in 2020.

Sattar has asked leadership of Bhadarabad group to immediately conduct intra-party elections.

Political sources said that the Farooq Sattar group might soon move a no-confidence motion and with the help of supporters try to compel Bhadarabad group for conducting intra-party elections.

Farooq Sattar has been conducting meetings with his supporters to chalk out strategy against his opponent group. Sattar, after dissociation with Altaf Hussain, controlled the party for around a year.

He had strongly criticised the party’s weak position in the Parliament. “During the July 25 polls, MQM-P’s seats decreased from 17 to 4 and the by-elections will be the party's next test”, he had said. He was also not satisfied with the MQM-P performance after the result of bye-elections.

They said that Farooq Sattar with the support of party members in a first step will move a no-confidence motion against his party’s Rabita committee, and forcefully demand to hold intra-party elections in the party.