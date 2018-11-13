Share:

“Say no to corruption” to write everywhere is not enough to get rid of this damn instead some practical steps are required to be initiated like strict punishment otherwise all efforts would go in vain. First, we need to comprehend that why corruption is transpired which should be followed by its remedial measures. After taking all endeavors to abstain from corruption and if still corruption take place by anyone anywhere and is proven then strict action is required to be taken place. Reward and punishment ideology have to be implemented in our country otherwise it is just like to keep dreaming with open eyes.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, October 31.