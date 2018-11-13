Share:

ISLAMABAD-In the ongoing operation against power thieves Islamabad electric Supply Company disconnected over 200 illegal connections on Tuesday. According to officials, IESCO staff along with a heavy contingent of Police raided Eisa Nagry slump near I-10 sector and found the residents stealing electricity through illegal connections known as Kundas. The theft was causing IESCO a loss of 40,000 units per month, said spokesman. He said reports of power theft have been lodged in Police Station I-9. The company has apprehended 110 electricity thieves so far, and has fined 4, 20,000 units under the government’s ongoing operation against power theft.