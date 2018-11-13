Share:

ISLAMABAD-Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five cars stolen by them from various areas of Islamabad and Lahore.

According to police sources, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich succeeded to arrest four car thieves and a car receiver Qari Majeed s/o Fazal Ghafoor resident of Lower Dir. The other nabbed car lifters have been identified as Aamir Shehzad, Imran Khan, Waseem and Imran.

Police recovered three vehicles bearing registration numbers of Islamabad (BC-7420, EA-882, LE-1554), one Lahore-registered vehicle (LEB-7421) and a white colored Toyota Corolla car from them.

These cars were stolen by them from the areas of Shamas Colony, Loi Bher and Karachi Company police stations.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to selling the stolen vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while ACLC police is also hopeful for more recovery from them. Further investigation is underway.