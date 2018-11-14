Share:

TEHRAN:- Iran’s capital Tehran will host a major Islamic conference attended by representatives from more than 80 countries later in November, Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday. The 32nd International Islamic Unity Conference, organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST), will be held on Nov. 24-26. High-ranking political officials and religious figures, including 10 ministers and 40 Muftis, most senior religious scholars, are expected to participate in the international event.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani would deliver speeches at the conference.