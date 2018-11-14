Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday and discussed with him various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of bilateral relations and expansion of cooperation in different sectors.

They agreed to promote trade and economic relations. The Japanese ambassador assured him to promote cooperation with Punjab in irrigation, clean drinking water and technical and vocational education.

Buzdar said that best relations exist between Pakistan and Japan. He said, “The Japanese nation has progressed by dint of hard work and I am a great admirer of their hard work.” “Science and technology sector will be promoted in Punjab by learning from rapid progress made by Japan. We will also take benefit of Japanese expertise as innovative reforms are being introduced in New Pakistan. There is a need to take effective measures to expand trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Japan will have to be increased as well,” he said.

The chief minister commended Japanese cooperation in improving civic amenities; healthcare and education sectors. There is a huge potential of investment in different sectors in Punjab, including healthcare, education, energy production and provision of clean drinking water. He said that conducive atmosphere is provided for investment and as a result interest of foreign investors has increased in Pakistan, especially Punjab, due to favourable policies of the government, he said.

He said that Japan can also take full benefit of new opportunities of investment. He said Japan had played an important role in the national development of Pakistan and the government is focused on the welfare of the common people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that many opportunities of investment are available in different sectors in Punjab and the law and order situation is also satisfactory. Best facilities will be provided to foreign investors in Punjab. It is the best time to give new dimension to our friendship with Japan, he concluded.

The Japanese ambassador said that there was a need to transform Pakistan-Japan relations into strong economic ties and Japan is willing to promote its relations with Pakistan. Economic relations between Pakistan and Japan will be strengthen in the days to come and steps will be taken to promote investment between Punjab and a Japanese city Osaka. He also extended felicitations to Usman Buzdar on success in general elections and assumption of charge of the post of chief minister of Punjab.

P&D chairman, PBIT CEO, spokesman for the chief minister and high officials were present on the occasion.

ZAIN QURESHI CALLS ON CM

Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that people of southern Punjab had given mammoth mandate to the PTI in general elections, and the government will fulfill their expectations.

He stated this while talking to MNA from Multan Zain Qureshi who called on him here on Tuesday.

The chief minister said that practical steps will be taken and real changes will be introduced. He said he would soon visit southern Punjab and meetings will be held with elected representatives, office-bearers and workers.

“We speak less and work more and promises made with regard to southern Punjab will be fulfilled,” he concluded.