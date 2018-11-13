Share:

ISLAMABAD-Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation for 10 government officials for country specific training program on “Capacity Building Training of Transport Department Pakistan” scheduled to be held in Korea from November 18 2017 - December 1 2018. The intended training program is aimed to focus on the capacity of the government official for improvement of transport policy, data base management, transport data system and current transportation-related problems. Addressing at the occasion, Chung Jong Hyok Country Director KOICA Pakistan congratulated participants of the training program and said he hopes that they can learn and apply lessons learned from Korea for sustainable development of Pakistan and will foster Korea-Pakistan development cooperation. On this occasion Counselor of Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Ko Young Kun, Secretary Railcop Mateen Ahmed and Deputy Director, Ministry of Railways Asia Baig also participated as a special guest on this occasion and congratulated the participants of the training program and KOICA for their support in the transport sector.

The participants are from Ministry of Planning and Development, Punjab and KPK Transport Department. Masoud Anwar Additional Secretary Punjab Transport department assured support for strengthening ties between Pakistan and South Korea and paid their gratitude to the Korean government for offering this much needed training program. Abdul Rahman Khan Program coordinator of KOICA introduced the courses and briefed participants about the pre- departure logistics of the training program.

ISLAMABAD: Delegates pose for a group photo at the pre-departure orientation for a training program on “Capacity Building Training of Transport Department Pakistan” scheduled to be held in Korea.-PR