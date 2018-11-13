Share:

Islamabad-The Margalla police have booked a lawyer for attempting rape on a woman at his chamber in district katchery here in F-8 markaz.

Tahira Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Amin, a resident of sector G-7/1 Islamabad reported to police that on November 10, she was waiting for her counsel outside his chamber in Zila Katcheri here in F-8 markaz when another lawyer, Tahir Hameed Niazi offered her to sit in his chamber until her counsel arrives. “I went inside his chamber. A while later, Tahir Hameed Niazi shut door and attempted to rape me. He ripped my clothes but I managed to run out of the chamber,” she alleged before the police. The police have booked the lawyer under section 376 and 511 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and recovered five cars from them which were lifted from various areas of Islamabad and Lahore. According to the police, following the directions by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed, the ACLC accelerated efforts to ensure arrest of those involved in car-lifting incidents. SP (Investigation) Gulfam Nasir Warraich constituted a special team under supervision of In-Charge ACLC Inspector Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha which included Assistant Sub-Inspectors Habib Ullah, Noor Ullah and others. This team, they said, succeeded in busting a gang of car-lifters and arrested four gangsters and a car receiver Qari Majeed son of Fazal Ghafoor, a resident of Lower Dir Agency. The other car-lifters have been identified as Aamir Shehzad son of Ghulam Kibria, a resident of Dhok Banaras Rawalpindi; Imran Khan son of Nizam ud Din, a resident of Shaheen Abad, Jhangi Syedan Islamabad; Waseem son of Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Tench Bata, Rawalpindi and Imran, a resident of Lower Dir Agency.

The police recovered three vehicles bearing registration numbers of Islamabad (BC-7420, EA-882, LE-1554), one Lahore-registered vehicle (LEB-7421) and a white Toyota Corolla from them. These cars were stolen from the areas of Shamas Colony, Loi Bher and Karachi Company police stations of Islamabad. During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to sell the stolen vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while ACLC police is also hopeful for more recovery from them. Further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC team and announced cash prize and commendation certificates for the team members. He said that hard work of ACLC is bringing success in curbing car-lifting crime.