WAZIRABAD - The Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) announced to boycott courts in protest against trespass on the house of Advocate M Ashraf Kahloon in which he and his two brothers were shot at and injured while showing resistance to the intruders here the other day.

According to the TBA sources, five unknown armed men trespassed on the house of Advocate M Ashraf at Jandiala Dhaab Wala village on GT Road in wee hours.

They attempted to hold the house-dwellers hostage, but M Ashraf and his two brothers-M Aslam and M Saleem-offered resistance.

The dacoits opened fire on them; resultantly, the brothers were injured while the dacoits managed to flee from the scene.

The injured were rushed to Wazirabad THQ Hospital where they were given medical aid.

Later, seriously injured M Aslam was shifted to DHQ Hospital, Gujranwala. A large number of lawyers visited M Ashraf and his brothers, and inquired after their health.

The TBA demanded that the government arrest the culprits, and deal them with an iron hand. Wazirabad Saddr police registered a case and started investigation.